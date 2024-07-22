Once Human devs dig up ‘root cause’ of all those annoying lag issues

Once Human’s highly anticipated launch on July 10 started off quite decently—except for the incessant lag issues. Thankfully, Starry Studio has finally managed to identify the trigger and is now working “diligently to address it.”

Reports of players crashing out of Once Human and being unable to move around in the post-apocalyptic world have been pouring in since launch. On July 20, nearly two weeks after release, one Starry developer initially acknowledged “the unusually high server latency issue” and ensured that the team was focused on eliminating it as quickly as they could. True to their word, a day later another dev then declared the “root cause” had been identified; a fix is on the way.

Rest assured, a fix is incoming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Rest assured, our team has identified the root cause and is working diligently to address it. This may continue to affect some players, but we want to assure you we are committed to resolving this matter,” they announced on Discord.

Once Human, which is free-to-play, has already managed to get thousands of MMO fans hooked to its mesmerizing world and exciting crafting-building opportunities. That hype has been dampened somewhat by the lagging issues, with the game unplayable by many who have been interested in giving it a go.

Personally, I faced major lags while visiting busy areas—e.g. the Deadsville teleport location—to the point where I was unable to move. I also crashed out several times after lagging out, which is in line with player reports.

While Starry has refrained from going into specifics about the cause behind the annoying lags, the issues are likely happening because the servers just aren’t equipped enough to handle all the traffic, leading to a bottleneck. It could also be a bug affecting things, but there’s no confirmation on that front.

Until things are deployed by the Once Human devs and cleared up, install the title on your SSD instead of your HDD to at least minimize some of the lag.

