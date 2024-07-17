Once Human A Miracle Chase – How to pray to the statue

One of the early game side-quests in Once Human is A Miracle Chase, which tasks players with interacting or praying to a particular statue that can be tricky to complete.

The Miracle Chase happens in the Dayton Wetlands region in Once Human, where you meet a Pilgrim who tells you about the statue that spawns after the moon is out. While finding the statue is challenging, you’ll have to pray to it to complete it before the night runs out. If you’re confused about how to complete the challenge, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything needed to complete the A Miracle Chase side-quest in Once Human.

Once Human: How to pray to the statue in A Miracle Chase quest

Here’s where the side quest starts. Screenshot by Dot Esports I think we get the idea. Screenshot by Dot Esports Come at the night time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the A Miracle Chase quest in Once Human, head towards the southern side of your starting region. You can fire up your motorcycle to leave your base or save fuel and walk the roads to the shore. You will find the pilgrim after you start the side quest at roughly around coordinates (7188,-5804), where he should brief you on the statue’s location. The pilgrim will be standing and praying already at the end of the road, so look for a man with a hat praying repeatedly to accept the quest from him.

After that, make your way to the east of the starting region, find the beach location at coordinates (7782,-4675), and wait till the night. You can chop down trees and farm some sulfur while you wait, or you can just press T to set up a camp nearby and teleport back to your base while you wait for the status to spawn.

Get the right emote to pray to the statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to our testing, the statue spawns at 10pm, and you can always follow the time at the top right corner of your screen.

Before the idol spawns, get the Plead emote fixed to your emote wheel by pressing T, choosing the Cradle, and then choosing Cosmetics and Expressions. The Plead is a free emote you can drag to any accessible part of your wheel.

After that, once the clock strikes ten, the idol will show up. Press X to bring up the emote wheel and do the Plead emote to pray in front of the statue. This will complete the Once Human challenge. After that, the questline statue will disappear, and you can claim your quest rewards from a chest behind the statue.

