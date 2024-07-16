Once Human Monolith of Greed – How to find the Mystical Crate

In Once Human, Mystical Crates are found in strongholds and exploration quests and contain valuable resources to help you on your journey. The Monolith of Greed Mystical Crate holds incredible rewards—if you can find it.

Here’s how to get your hands on this rare Once Human treasure.

Where to find the Monolith of Greed Mystical Crate

It’s in the building next to the Rift Anchor. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio Be careful of the monsters in this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio It’s hard to miss.Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio

The Monolith of Greed Mystical Crate can be found in the building southwest of the Teleporter in Once Human, at coordinates 5903 and -4761. Follow these directions to find the Monolith of Greed Mystical Crate:

From the Teleporter, head southwest along the long stretch of road as if heading to the Rift Anchor: Monolith of Greed Danger Zone. You’ll encounter monsters with briefcases for heads and an elite here, so tread carefuly. Take the paved road next to the black and yellow winged tower (it looks like a plane wing). Head inside the gray and yellow Rosetta building at the top of the hill. Follow the corridors until you enter the lab with computers. The Mystical Crate is at the back of the room next to the computers that read “No Signal.”

When you open the Mystical Crate, you’ll get 40 Blueprint Fragments for the MPS5- Blue Tiger Sub Machine Gun. As it’s a “Fine” grade, you only need 40 Blueprint Fragments to unlock it, which means you can now complete and unlock this blueprint.

To do so, head into Blueprints (you can access this by pressing “Esc” and selecting Blueprints) then navigate to the submachine gun tab. Any weapon with the gold puzzle piece icon on it means you have enough fragments to unlock the complete blueprint. You can do this by hovering over the weapon and holding “F” to fuse it. Now it’s complete, you’ll see it from your Once Human weapons list the next time you want to craft a weapon.

