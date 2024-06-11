Is Once Human crossplay or cross-platform?

You need to craft and survive in Once Human, so we’ve put together a guide to see if you can bond with the rest of your race and outlast everyone via crossplay.

Starry Studio’s Once Human is the latest assault on the survival and crafting genre. With fellow contemporaries like Palworld reinventing the wheel with its creature-catching system and Ark continuing to expand the world of Survival Ascended, Once Human has a tough task.

But adding important quality-of-life features such as crossplay and cross-progression to Once Human would go a long way to ensuring its survival (pun intended).

Does Once Human have crossplay or cross-platform play?

Breathe a sigh of relief. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Human does have crossplay, allowing you to buddy up with and battle against humans—as confirmed by many survivors on Discord.

After having limited crossplay during its initial testing, Once Human fully embraces and supports crossplay across PC and mobile. So, if a friend doesn’t have the title on your platform, you can still join them. And if you want a larger pool of foes to tussle against, crossplay provides this.

Does Once Human support cross-platform progression?

One thing we’ve not been able to ascertain (nor has anyone else) is the possibility of cross-progression.

Developer Starry Studio did provide a detailed FAQ regarding one of the game’s beta tests; however, regarding the full release, we are still unsure about some crucial matters, such as if Once Human has cross-progression.

Fear not; we will keep on top of things, explore, and try to find the answer once and for all, then update this article.

