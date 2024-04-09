How to get Salt in Once Human

Salt is a pesky little item that can cause you plenty of problems in Once Human, as the demand is extremely high and the supply is anything but.

Strictly speaking, you can actually get lucky and eventually find Salt in any of the Storage Containers throughout the world, but that is a terribly unreliable and just a super slow way to build up a Salt stockpile. Thankfully, you can craft Salt as well; read on to learn the quickest and easiest way to get Salt in Once Human.

Once Human: How to craft Salt

Ever cooked Salt before? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crafting Salt is pretty straightforward, but can be difficult for new players because of a few quirks in Once Human. First and foremost, Salt is not technically crafted, rather is cooked. This means you don’t actually make Salt at a Supplies Workbench like you might expect for these kinds of things. Instead, you need a Stove.

The Memetic that unlocks the option to create a Stove (and by proxy unlocks the Salt recipe) is found in the first tier of Managing. It’s simply called Stoves. After you’ve unlocked Stoves and built one in your Territory, you are almost ready to craft Salt—you just need Seawater.

Creating one stack of Salt at a Stove only requires one stack of Seawater, and thankfully, there’s an easy way to get hundreds in no time at all.

Where to get Seawater in Once Human

That’s a whole lot of Seawater. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is only one thing that makes getting Seawater difficult for new Once Human players, and that is the fact that in the beta, gathering water gives you a “Drink” prompt instead of a “Gather” prompt.

If you walk into any water source, the option to Drink by pressing G will appear. You might have not followed this prompt yet because you still have Boiled Water in your Inventory and don’t want to drink Contaminated Water, which is entirely understandable. However, pressing G doesn’t actually make your character drink the water—it just makes you gather it. At normal lakes, pressing G will get you Dirty Water, which you can then boil at a Stove into drinking water.

To get Seawater, you just need to press G to “drink” (gather) water anywhere along the beach. So long as you’re standing in the ocean and not a lake, you will gather Seawater instead of the usual Dirty Water. I suggest gathering Seawater at the beach just below Overlook Town, as it’s a relatively low-level and danger-free area, and there is also a Teleportation Tower smack dab in the middle of the beach. This means you can gather plenty of Seawater and pop back to your Territory immediately by fast traveling.

