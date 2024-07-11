Image Credit: Bethesda
Once Human player looking off the edge at a tall tree.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Once Human

How to remove Overweight status in Once Human

Health is wealth.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Jul 11, 2024 05:17 pm

In Once Human, taking care of your character is paramount to maintaining your preferred playstyle. Whether you’re a speedster that zooms across the battlefield or bulkier and carrying a ton of gear, it’s important to pay attention to whether you’ve become Underweight or Overweight during your travels.

While you explore the world in Once Human, you’ll need to eat food to sustain yourself on top of wearing the right armor, arming yourself with the right gear, and banding together with the right friends. There are, however, certain types of foods that can cause you to gain weight, such as fried foods which will fill you up, but increase your size.

If you’ve eaten too much food and are now Overweight, there are only a few ways to remove this status in Once Human.

Removing Overweight state in Once Human

Once Human player fishing.
Stay active, stay vigilant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To remove the Overweight state in Once Human, there are a few ways to get back to a place that you’d like, including eating rotten food and overeating to the point of puking. You can continue to use stamina to lose weight in the game, or you can simply eat better foods that aren’t fried which will lead to weight gain. Kind of like real life, for the most part.

Overweight characters will move significantly slower than other character types, but will be able to carry more items in their inventory while also hitting a lot harder than other types as well. If you prioritize movement and speed over hitting power, then you might want to choose a different body type and maintain it with correct gameplay decisions.

