How to get Storage Batteries in Once Human

There are many different items that need to be powered up in Once Human, like stations at your base, machines to run, and even turrets to defend yourself. It is important to have different energy at your disposal, like Storage Batteries, to keep everything running at tiptop condition.

Storage Batteries are very important portable batteries that are used to power up certain tools in the game, such as chainsaws that help you chop down trees at a much more improved rate than a simple axe. You will, however, need to use a fair amount of Ciphers to progress down the Memetic tree to unlock this item, along with a good amount of resources to craft it.

If you’re looking for a great way to power up your tools, here is how to get a Storage Battery in Once Human.

Getting a Storage Battery in Once Human

To unlock a Storage Battery in Once Human, players must progress through the Logistics tree in your Memetics until you’ve hit its third tier. On the left side of the tree, there is an option called Electrical Kit you’ll need to unlock with five Ciphers. Among multiple other unlocked items, you will also get the Storage Battery as a new item to craft at your workbench.

How to craft Storage Battery in Once Human

You will need four different items to craft a Storage Battery in Once Human, but you’ll also need an Intermediate or Advanced Supplies Workbench to do so. Afterward, you’ll need:

x15 Steel Ingots

x20 Rubber

x20 Acid

x10 Electronic Parts

Some of these items might need a bit of grinding to collect and craft, but a Storage Battery is a very important item to acquire as you continue to build your base and other fantastical items for the rest of your journey across the world.

