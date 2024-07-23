Finding Morel Mushrooms in Once Human is notoriously challenging, yet immensely rewarding. These rare plants are not only valuable for creating delicious dishes and fertilizers within the game, but they’re also notoriously elusive.

Here’s the best strategies to locate this prized vegetation in Once Human.

How to get Morel Mushrooms in Once Human

Grow them for yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding Morel Mushrooms in Once Human presents a unique challenge compared to regular mushrooms and plants, as you don’t simply pluck them from the ground. Instead, you need to find their seeds and cultivate them.

These elusive seeds are scattered randomly across the six regions of Nalcott. I’ve often stumbled upon Morel seeds in unexpected locations throughout Once Human‘s map, with the Securement Silo in Red Sands being a particularly notable hotspot. Here, they’re often found in abundance within storage lockers and containers.

Another effective method to securing Morel Seeds is by searching Morphic Crates; they frequently yield a handful of seeds for cultivation. Utilize Deviants like the Growshroom or enlist the help of the Fetch A Lot Bunny to also significantly increase your chances of obtaining these coveted seeds a bit quicker.

Unlock the basic tools for planting Morel Mushrooms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve got a few seeds, return to your settlement and unlock essential items from the Logistics tab in your Memetics menu: A Compost Bin, Planting tool, and Plant Boxes.

Utilize the Compost Bin to convert spoiled food and other edibles into fertilizer. Next, place this fertilizer along with the Morel Seeds into the Plant Boxes. I recommend positioning these Plant Boxes outdoors, where Deviants like the Grownshroom can autonomously manage the harvestation of Morel Mushrooms.

After setting up, simply wait a while and periodically water the plants with boiled water to cultivate your own thriving Morel Mushroom garden in Once Human.

