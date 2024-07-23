You use many forms of currency in Once Human, including Energy Links and Crystgin, with the latter being a premium currency needed to purchase items from the in-game store. That leaves it as one of the most vital in the game, and makes it crucial to get it pretty quickly if there’s a cosmetic you’re hoping to buy.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to quickly collect as much Crystgin as possible in Once Human.

How to get Crystgin fast in Once Human

New items are added to the store regularly. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NetEase.

The only way to get Crystgin in Once Human is to buy it with real money. So to get Crystgin quickly you just need to buy in bulk. Crystgin is a premium currency you can purchase and use to buy cosmetics, skins, and bundles from the in-game store—and purchasing this paywall-locked currency isn’t cheap.

How to purchase Crystgin in Once Human

It’s not cheap. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NetEase

You can buy Crystgin in Once Human through the Shop’s Top Up Center. The more Crystgin you’d like to buy, the more costly it will be. The price per Crystgin in the more expensive packs is less, so the more costly packs are slightly better value.

All current Crystgin packs and their prices are as follows:

60 Crystgin: $0.99

330 Crystgin: $4.99

1,090 Crystgin: $14.99

2,280 Crystgin: $29.99

3,880 Crystgin: $49.99

7,880 Crystgin: $99.99

Are there no other ways to earn Crystgin in game?

There are no ways to earn Crystgin, at the time of writing. Typically when a game has a premium currency the developers add ways to earn it. E.g., you can get Platinum from Diablo 4‘s battle pass, which is a premium currency. This isn’t an option in Once Human.

In addition, none of the current events like Mayfly’s Fantastic Journey, Gather Friends, or Global Events reward Crystgin. If you were hoping to earn it in-game, it’s currently not possible. So, the only way to get Crystgin fast is to spend money.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy