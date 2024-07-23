How to get and use Rare Crystal Sets in Once Human

Rare Crystal Sets are an exceptionally helpful item you can make in Once Human. They’re not going to be used for creating unique builds or providing defenses for your bases, but they’re a good way to build up a large amount of currency to purchase other items.

The primary currency you’ll want to have a lot of in Once Human is Energy Links. You earn it by completing nearly any activity you play, or many of the chests you open have a chance to reward you with a good amount of this resource. You use it to buy anything you may lack or don’t want to grind. Rare Crystal Sets are a solid way to earn a lot of Energy Links quickly, but not everyone can create them.

Where to get Rare Crystal Sets in Once Human

Unlocking the Electric Furnace is critical for making Rare Crystal Sets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rare Crystal Sets are unique crafting items you can make in Once Human if you unlock them through the Specialization tree. You can find this on the right side of the Memetics page, where you spend your Ciphers to unlock various blueprints and crafting recipes to build at your base. You receive Ciphers every time you level up, and every five levels until your character reaches level 50, they gain a Specialization point. You can spend a Specialization point at level 40 on the Rare Crystal Set option, unlocking them as an available crafting item.

But after you unlock the Rare Crystal Set, you must place an Electric Furnace somewhere in your base. This is how you make the Rare Crystal Set from any standard crystals you find while playing Once Human. You unlock the Electric Furnace when you reach the third tier of the Infrastructure category in your Memetics tree, Electro-Refining. It costs five Ciphers and 700 Energy Links to unlock, granting you access to the Electric Furnace recipe. You can then make one for 35 Steel Ingots, 15 Copper Ingots, five Electronic Parts, and 10 Standard Parts.

From there, you need to gather up any Crystal you have found throughout your journey in Once Human. These are the Vanadium Crystals, Iridium Crystals, or the Platinum Crystals. You can transform them into the Rare Crystal Sets you’ve unlocked with that Specialization point in Once Human, and then trade them for large amounts of Energy Links, the true currency of the game, making it much easier to buy anything you need from other vendors.

