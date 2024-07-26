As you continue building your base in Once Human, you will eventually need some sort of power to keep some of your appliances and other machines running. As a result, you might want to opt for some Hydraulic Generators to keep your home powered up and ready to go.

Hydraulic Generators are one of the many machines that can provide your base with power, and is a very good source of energy if you’re close to a running body of water. The location of your base will be an important choice for you to make, but with Hydraulic Generators, you’ll have to be extra picky with the location.

If you want one of the more reliable forms of energy, here is how to get and use Hydraulic Generators in Once Human.

How to unlock and craft a Hydraulic Generator in Once Human

Powered up and ready to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock a Hydraulic Generator in Once Human, collect enough Ciphers to reach the fourth tier in the Logistic Memetics tree. Continue down the left side of the tree and unlock the option for the Hydraulic Generator, which will give you access to the machine. You will need the Electric Kit Memetic, seven Ciphers, and 2,000 Energy Links to unlock.

Once you unlock the machine, you will need these six different resources to build one of these generators:

100 Aluminum Ingots

15 Electronic Parts

15 Special Parts

15 Engineering Plastic

50 Logs

Five Fuses

With Hydraulic Generators, you must be mindful of where your base is located and where you want to place the machines, since they run on running water only. As a result, you’ll have to position your base at the edge of a water source, such as a river or stream, so you can actually use the generator to its fullest.

How to use a Hydraulic Generator in Once Human

The easiest way to use a Hydraulic Generator is by placing the turbine portion of the generator in a source of running water while keeping the generator part of the machine on land. The turbine must be deep enough in the water to start generating energy, and cannot be too close to another Hydraulic Generator.

There is a lot of trial and error with Hydraulic Generators, unfortunately, since they seem to be a bit buggy with how reliably they work for your base. Continue to reposition your machine to find the optimal spot for the turbine, and ensure that your water source is running and is not stagnant.

