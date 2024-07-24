How to farm Iridium Crystals in Once Human

Iridium Crystals are one of the many resources you can find while exploring Once Human and the handful of regions you unlock. They don’t appear everywhere, and knowing where to find them should make your life much easier.

After learning where to find Iridium Crystals, getting enough of them and returning them to your base becomes easy. They are, however, on a small timer. If you’re effective at farming Iridium Crystals in Once Human, you can take small breaks during these times before earning more. It’s a good opportunity to work on other important crafting projects or continue leveling up. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find Iridium Crystals in Once Human

You need to explore strongholds in the region between levels 31 and 40. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Iridium Crystals only appear when exploring the Chalk Peak area of Once Human. This region is recommended for players who are between levels 32 to 40. However, you can freely explore and battle enemies while under these levels. I explored these locations regularly at level 25 without trouble—unless I fought against an elite foe.

While in the Chalk Peak region, focus on the strongholds within this area. The strongholds are the marked locations with a Rift Anchor. These include places like Holt Town, Furnace Lair, Evergreen Vineyard, and Rotten Saddle, to name a few. You want to ensure these are strongholds within the level 31 to 40 range inside Chalk Peak, or they won’t contain Iridium Crystals in Once Human, similar to Vanadium Crystals.

Now, while in these strongholds, hunt down the weapon and gear chests hidden throughout the fortresses. There should be a small handful of them. If you’ve discovered them once, you can return to the exact location you first found them to find them again. These chests have the best chance to have the highest amount of Iridium Crystals in Once Human, but the blue storage chests also have a chance to have them.

The weapon and gear chests reset every four hours in Once Human after you open them. You’ll need to wait until they respawn again to gather up more so you can visit all the strongholds in Chalk Peak before taking a break.

You can use the Teleportation Towers to zip around the map quicker before returning to your base to deposit your goods. Only the four-hour timer holds you back from regularly farming more Iridium Crystals whenever you need them (like for your Rare Crystal Sets), which is a bit more generous than a standard 24-hour timer.

