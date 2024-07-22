You can find multiple side quests as you make your way through the Once Human storyline. These side quests are a great way to unlock additional equipment and companions, but they also grant large amounts of experience points. Some of them are complicated, like the Happy Birthday side quest.

The Happy Birthday side quest is a minor event you can find while exploring the Chalk Peak region in Once Human. It’s a heavily guarded side quest that takes some time to reach, but you’ll have to solve a small puzzle when you get there. There’s one direct way to do this and we can help make it much easier. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Happy Birthday in Once Human.

How to solve Happy Birthday in Once Human

You can find the Happy Birthday quest in Chalk Peaks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Happy Birthday quest in the Chalk Peak region, on the south side, next to the Hilly Homestead landmark. When you arrive, expect to encounter multiple Rosetta agents protecting the house’s exterior. You need to make your way inside the building to begin the quest, and you’ll need to look for clues inside the home to complete it. In the future, you’ll want to be on the lookout for Tungsten and Gold, key materials for future equipment projects.

I recommend focusing on the Rosetta agents before working on the quest. Many NPCs are standard units, but an elite one regularly spawns outside the house at level 32. If your character is below this level, expect the encounter to be challenging. The real trouble is how often they spawn. They appear to respawn within five minutes or less of being defeated, which can be frustrating. If you take them out once, you should be able to focus solely on the Happy Birthday quest in Once Human. Act fast, though, before they reappear.

Place the correct code on the wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After dealing with the Rosetta agents, head inside the house. Multiple numbers are posted on the wall, and several are scattered on the first floor. Pick up a number from the ground and place it on the wall to input the correct code for the birthday. You want to select the nine, which is closest to the front entrance of the home. Once you put the number on the wall, it should make the crate appear. And after you open it, you’ve completed the quest.

