How to clear Tangled Vines with an incendiary blast in Once Human

You’ll find you need to complete several challenges while exploring Once Human, giving you ways to earn unique rewards and experience for your character. A notably difficult challenge is tracking down Tangled Vines and destroying them using incendiary blasts.

Although the challenge requires you to use an incendiary blast, there are multiple ways to remove these Tangled Vines. These vines typically wrap around crates containing various loot items that you can add to your growing collection. Not only can we show you how to complete this challenge in Once Human to remove these vines, but we can make it easier for you to get more rewards.

How to destroy Tanged Vines in Once Human

You need to use any type of fire to destroy the tangled vines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the requirement is an incendiary blast, you can do it with any fire. You can destroy the Tangled Vines using a Molotov cocktail or walk up to them using a torch and light them on fire. After being lit on fire, the vines should slowly curl up and disappear, revealing the rewards underneath them.

These vines make carrying a torch in Once Human a vital item. You may not use it too often during your exploration, but if you’re running through locations you’ve already gone through before and you know vines are nearby, you can make short work of them. They consistently remain in the same spot but might not always be spawned in. Still, it doesn’t hurt to try finding them, and they do contain various resources you can loot and use to your advantage. Like the Morphic Decoy quest, you have to be on the lookout for them, or finding the Solar Auto Drill blueprint.

Many of the vines I find while playing Once Human are protected by several enemies or are in heavily guarded locations. I also have to go out of my way to track them down. Unfortunately for players, there’s no audio indication of whether you’re getting close to them. You’ll want to explore off the beaten path that led you from the start and end of a location. Again, as long as you have a torch on your character, these vines will burn away if they’re close to any fire sources.

