All Lucky Cat locations and rewards in Once Human

In Once Human, you are rewarded for exploring, and those who find all the Lucky Cats are granted valuable prizes—though finding them can be tricky.

To make things simpler, here’s a guide on all Lucky Cat locations in Once Human.

Lucky Cat locations in Once Human

Quite closely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of four Lucky Cats spread across the region of Chalk Peak in Once Human. These lucky Cats are statues that resemble the maneki-neko, a figurine popular in Japan that is said to bring good luck to the beholders. As is the case with these Lucky Cats. We’ve listed the locations and rewards from each cat, below.

Edition Number Location How to get Reward 01 Brewery Estate Finding the first Lucky Cat is straightforward. Go to the Brewery Estate, where the On Joy and Sorrow quest unfolds. You’ll spot the Lucky Cat statue next to the basement stairs under the concrete pavement. Interact with it (press F) to collect your reward. Cat’s Treasure Fragment 02 Mining Town The second Lucky Cat can be spotted on the rooftop of the building in Mining Town. To get to the rooftop, use the crashed ambulance to spot the Lucky Cat. Cat’s Treasure Fragment 03 Paisley Plaza Proceed to the residential area of Paisley Plaza, where you’ll find the Lucky Cat placed outside the front deck of the second house. Engage with it to receive your reward. Cat’s Treasure Fragment 04 Believer Colony Head inside the broken-down house in Believer Colony to spot the Lucky Cat sitting inside the main hall. Speak with the statue and offer it one of your items in the inventory to score the last Cat’s Treasure fragment. Cat’s Treasure Fragment and Fortune Teller’s Cat

Once you’ve gathered all four of the Lucky Cat’s Treasure Fragments, you receive the Fortune Cat’s loot case as your final reward. This special loot case is within the top building of the Boss’s Playground, an area recommended for level 32+ adventurers with heavily populated adversaries. For safety, I advise bringing along a Deviant, such as the Butterfly Emissary.

X marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon locating the loot case, unlock it to claim your rewards: 500 Energy Links and 240 EXP. While these rewards may seem modest at first glance, embarking on and completing this quest adds a layer of excitement and depth to the Once Human experience

