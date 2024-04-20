No Rest for the Wicked: Early Access Hotfix 1 patch notes

No Rest for the Wicked developers Moon Studios certainly haven’t been resting, with the team pushing out a hotfix for a variety of issues and numerous balance changes titled “Hotfix 1” on April 19 just days after the game launched.

The team noted in the accompanying blog post that work was still being done to improve performance and aid those wanting to remap their settings on controller, but they thanked players for their patience as devs ironed out a few issues following the launch.

A few balance adjustments here, some bug fixes there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No Rest for the Wicked opened to an impressive 33,983 players on Steam according to stats site SteamDB, and while those numbers have fallen off a touch, it is hoped the April 19 hotfix will clear up some issues players have been suffering.

Here are the full patch notes for No Rest for the Wicked‘s Hotfix One.

Full patch notes for April 19’s No Rest for the Wicked: Early Access Hotfix One

Balance changes

Reduced Durability damage taken.

Reduced all repair costs.

Increased the drop rate on Repair Powders.

Reduced stamina costs.

Reduced fall damage curve.

Reduced cost of Horseshoe Crab and food that includes Horseshoe Crab.

A Balance update for the Cerim Crucible boss.

Changed Corpse-Smeared Blade starting from Tier Two to Tier One.

Loot changes

Introduced more weapons into Fillmore’s pre-Sacrament loot table.

Reduced the drop rate of Fallen Embers.

Stability

Fixed a crash that could occur when quitting out to the main menu.

Bug Fixes

Improved inventory navigation.

Fixed a jump at Potion Seller Cave so you can’t miss the jump when executed correctly.

Blocked off an out-of-bounds area of Nameless Pass.

Removed some lingering dev tools.

