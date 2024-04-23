How to get through Nameless Pass in No Rest for the Wicked

The Nameless Pass is one of the more difficult regions to explore in No Rest for the Wicked. Cutting through it to reach the other side, to the fort where the Inquisition is waiting for you, is tricky, and you can easily find yourself getting lost.

You need to follow a set path to reach the other side. You may stumble along the way because of the many foes you find, but you can defeat them if you’re careful in No Rest for the Wicked. Even if you defeat every enemy, the right path is hard to find, and we’re covering the best way to get through the Nameless Pass and reach the other side.

Nameless Pass path in No Rest for the Wicked

The route is through the mountains, and then the mines, climbing over several platforms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach the other side of the Nameless Pass, make your way to the east of Sacrament and go through the mountains. The route you need to take has you facing off against several raiders, the ones with several hide armor pieces and pigheads on their heads. These are ferocious adversaries; if you don’t time your counters, they can do much damage against you in No Rest for the Wicked.

Whenever you’re stuck on the mountain, look for any type of vine pressed against the wall. These should be a good way to climb over a particular ledge or gap blocking your path forward, which was a common occurrence during the second half of my journey through the Nameless Pass in No Rest for the Wicked. I recommend using Whispers to return back to Sacrament to rest, cook meals, and repair your armor.

When you reach the top of the mountain, take the elevator down into the mines, and you will now face off against two-handed berserkers and witches. I recommend trying to isolate the berserker and face off against the witches. If you fight them at the same time, it’s going to be tough.

Jump on these platforms to reach the other side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the center of the mine, there are two platforms you need to position to progress through the next half of the mine. You should reach the second level from the platform’s original position, where you can knock down a ladder. From there, return to the first platform, turn it 180 degrees away, jump across, reposition the second ladder between the gap, and then reach the level where you can find a Whisper, leading you to the second half of your journey.

Going through this area is relatively straightforward if you follow the pathway we’ve provided you with the map in No Rest for the Wicked. Getting beyond the large enemy into the jail requires a good amount of maneuvering. I could get to the center of the prison without fighting him and reach the center mechanism. From there, climb to the walls between the cells and then reach the other side, climbing another vine wall to reach the top, and you can now reach the final Whisper, leading you to the end of your journey.

