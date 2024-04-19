How to get Roughcut Meat in No Rest for the Wicked

You’ll inevitably get hit a lot while playing No Rest for the Wicked, which requires you to turn to cooked meals as your most reliable source of health. One of the earliest cooked meals you can learn that provides an additional buff needs plenty of Roughcut Meat.

Meals effectively work as healing potions, instantly restoring a decent chunk of health after your character takes a second to eat it. Meals that provide a chunk of health are known as Simple Meals, but meals that provide even more health and a buff are known as Elegant Platters. You can earn, loot, or buy Elegant Platter recipes like Mushroom and Meat Curry, but to make them you’ll have to go out and find Roughcut Meat.

Here are the creatures you should keep an eye out for in No Rest for the Wicked if you want Roughcut Meat.

Roughcut Meat locations in No Rest for the Wicked

Thankfully the flame weapon doesn’t cook the meat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rats are your most abundant source of Roughcut Meat in No Rest for the Wicked, especially early on. One of the first locations you’ll be exploring is Mariner’s Keep, and there are plenty of rats around that you can kill with one hit, and they almost always drop Roughcut Meat.

Mariner’s Keep is also where you get your first crack at finding the Mushroom and Meat Curry; if you don’t find it in a chest, you can buy it from Fillmore after you rescue him.

He’s alive and well thanks to you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have the coin to spare, you can also purchase Roughcut Meat directly from Gordon, the cook in Sacrement and the husband of the Innkeeper. But in order to buy from Gordon, you have to rescue him first via The Innkeeper’s Husband quest. Once he’s rescued and back safely in Sacrement, he becomes a vendor near the town entrance, and you can buy seemingly limitless Roughcut Meat from him for just 16 Copper each.

Gordon also sells three early-game recipes and every ingredient you could possibly need for those recipes. He also sells ready-made Simple Meals like Crab Chowder and Mushroom Soup.

