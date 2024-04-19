Does No Rest for the Wicked early access have achievements? Answered

While No Rest for the Wicked offers various quests and objectives to complete, achievements are a fun way to add mini-quests and challenges without introducing new content. And if you’re playing the early access version on Steam, you may be having a little trouble finding the achievements.

Does No Rest for the Wicked have early access achievements?

No Rest for the Wicked has no early access achievements for the PC version on Steam. And, because the early access version is only available on PC via Steam (and therefore no access on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X just yet), that means there are no achievements or trophies to be earned at the time of publishing.

Typically, achievements are listed on the Steam page once you’ve purchased the title. However, there is nothing there. I’m trialing No Rest for the Wicked out on the Steam Deck, and generally, the achievements are listed under the “Your Stuff” section, but again, there’s nothing. So, it doesn’t seem to be an error or a mistake.

Normally you’d see your achievements here. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Steam

The lack of achievements is likely because the title is in early access, so Moon Studios may wait until it fully launches before releasing an update with achievements. I thought this was a little different, as many games in early access often have trophies to earn. But when you consider the full game is expected to be an expanded version of what we’ve already seen in early access, the devs may be waiting to give players something to look forward to. Or, because the game is still in development, they may want to add, remove, or change the achievements based on the early access stats and gameplay.

For now, though, there are no early access achievements to earn.

However, No Rest for the Wicked will likely get achievements and trophies once the title fully launches on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, and PC.

