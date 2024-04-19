34 percent off No Rest for the Wicked? Think again

No Rest for the Wicked launched in early access on April 18, but if you’re rushing to buy the game, be careful you don’t mistakenly get the wrong one.

The No Rest for the Wicked action RPG developed by Moon Studios, creators of Ori, is currently available on Steam with a 10 percent introductory offer. But there’s also a No rest for the wicked bundle that has no relation to the action RPG whatsoever.

The No rest for the wicked bundle has a 34 percent discount, but it’s a bundle of completely different games not affiliated with Moon Studios and its action RPG. Take your time when selecting and buying the game because you don’t want to end up getting something completely different.

Even though this is just a bundle with the same name, double-checking the game you’re buying has become especially important after several popular releases, including Helldivers 2 and Palworld, had fake clones on Steam that posed as the original games with a discount to confuse players. You can refund the product on Steam, but it saves you unnecessary hassle.

The introductory offer for No Rest for the Wicked by Moon Studios will last until May 2, so you should have plenty of time to pick up the game and jump into this beautiful adventure. The game is already receiving praise from players thanks to its visuals and Soulslike combat, while the dev is already working on fixing some of the issues that surfaced since launch.

