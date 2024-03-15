Who voices Princess Peach in Princess Peach: Showtime?

The voice acting in Mario games is iconic and after we saw a change to Mario’s voice actor last year, Princess Peach’s seemly deeper voice in the official trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! has left fans wondering if the voice actress has changed for the new game.

Here’s what we know about the voice actor for Princess Peach in Princess Peach: Showtime!

Who is the voice actor for Princess Peach in Princess Peach: Showtime?

Peach can be anything she wants to be. Image via Nintendo

Samantha Kelly is the voice behind Princess Peach in Princess Peach Showtime! The game features several costumes Peach can wear, so it’s possible there is some variation in Peach’s voice between the costumes, but it has been confirmed Samantha Kelly is the one voicing Peach in the new game.

Patisserie Peach has the usual high-pitched and bubbly voice we all know and love while Ninja Peach and Dashing Thief Peach have deeper voices since she has a more serious tone. The interesting choice was keeping the deeper tone for the Mermaid Peach’s singing, but there are at least 10 different costumes for Peach to transform into and a lot of room for different voices and tones.

Kelly has been the voice actor for Princess Peach since 2007, starting in the Wii game Mario Strikers Charged, and has now worked on more than 70 Mario games voicing not only Princess Peach but also Baby Peach, Toad, Toadette, and Pink Gold Peach. She replaced Nicole Mills who temporarily voiced Princess Peach after Jen Taylor—who voiced Peach since 1999—took a break from the role.

Taylor still does some voice acting as Princess Peach and Toad in recent games such as Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and Mario vs. Donkey Kong for the Nintendo Switch, sometimes sharing the role with Kelly.

Players will be able to hear Kelly’s fine work as Peach in Princess Peach: Showtime! releasing on March 22.

