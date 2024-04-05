Category:
When do Wii U and 3DS servers shut down?

So long, friends.
Published: Apr 5, 2024 12:04 am
The Nintendo 3DS and Wii U were among Nintendo’s most popular gaming consoles. Unfortunately, these older consoles can’t keep up with the latest generation of Nintendo consoles, and their online support will be shut down.

Here’s what you need to know about when the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online services will be shut down and what it means for you.

When do the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online services shut down?

Cover of Monster Hunter 23 Ultimate for the 3DS
Offline features will still be accessible. Image via Capcom

The Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online services will be shut down at 4pm PDT / 6pm CDT on April 8, 2024. The services being shut down include those for the 3DS, 3DS XL, 2DS XL, 3DS, 2DS, Wii U Deluxe, and Wii U Basic. This means any online service for these consoles will no longer be operable, including:

  • Online cooperative play
  • Internet rankings
  • Data distribution

In saying that, the following online services will still be available, but there’s a chance Nintendo may shut them down sometime in the future:

  • Pokémon Bank
  • Poké Transporter

It should also be noted if you had any unused eShop balance tied to your Nintendo Network ID and did not link this wallet to a Nintendo Account before March 11 at 10pm PDT, you won’t be able to access, use, or merge this eShop balance. So, if this is the first time you’ve heard about the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online service shut down, and you had unused eShop credit, you can’t access it anymore.

Even though Nintendo is shutting down its online services, you can still play these consoles and access other features so long as those particular games or features are still available offline, meaning they don’t require online communications.

Otherwise, you have until April 8 to enjoy online co-op and immortalize yourself in the online rankings for the 3DS and Wii U services.

