Red Dead Redemption 2 rated for Switch in Brazil and fans are mocking it already

With the newly released rating for Red Dead Redemption 2 for Switch, players are starting to joke at the Switch’s expense, claiming that it would be really fun to see how Nintendo and Rockstar plan to pull it off, with some theories already in the making.

In a Sept. 24 Reddit thread, players discuss the release of ratings for Red Dead Redemption 2 for Nintendo Switch, and how the game will run on it.

One player claimed that it will run on “glorious 480p 24fps” while going down to “seconds per frame when you enter settlements” and that it won’t look good at all, with such features that Switch won’t be able to support.

Players joked that they would need to demote the game to look like Red Dead Redemption, with graphics and requirements from 2010 for it to be able to run on Switch. Others reminded us that these ratings are always legit, and have a certain omen to them, meaning that this game is probably being released for Nintendo Switch 2, possibly as a headliner during the Switch 2 release.

Some praised the possibility of Red Dead Redemption 2 coming out for Switch 2 and being released simultaneously with Borderlands 3, which would really diversify the plethora of games that are already available on Nintendo Switch.

How Nintendo and Rockstar are going to pull out this port to Switch remains to be seen, but it could be a brilliant marketing move if everything goes as planned, since Red Dead Redemption 2 on Switch provokes a lot of thoughts about the future and capabilities of handheld gaming devices.

