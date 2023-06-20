Pikmin 4 will have split-screen multiplayer, according to leak

Pikmin 4’s marketing in Japan is seemingly starting, as download cards detailing new features of the game are already being spotted in the wild in a June 19 tweet. The most exciting one is split-screen multiplayer.

The aforementioned Pikmin game is Nintendo’s next first-party game to be released on the Nintendo Switch after the phenomenal The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not much is known about Pikmin 4 aside from gameplay trailers and story trailers that Nintendo has already released.

Luckily, a Twitter user that goes by the handle TokyoGameLife spotted these download cards that promote the features the newest Pikmin installment will have.

Higher quality scan of the top part! New info:

+ Split screen multiplayer

+ Player 2 can support player one by shooting with a reticle

+ You can enter a house

+ New treasures like fidget spinners, origami, and beach balls pic.twitter.com/DOC0goT1vY — Tokyo Game Life (@TokyoGameLife) June 20, 2023

The new information written on the download card is something Nintendo hasn’t talked about in its teasers for the game. Split-screen multiplayer was mentioned, but there are no details as to how the game will work in that kind of multiplayer. The next bullet point talks about player two supporting player one by shooting with the reticle, but we still haven’t seen this system in action.

Pikmin 4 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive game that will be released on July 21. So far, most of what we know about the game comes from this trailer by Nintendo. The plot of the game involves a rescuer exploring a foreign planet in search of Captain Olimar, as well as the first rescue team, in hopes of rescuing them all.

Luckily, a Nintendo Direct was announced for June 21, with the main focus being Pikmin 4. It’s safe to say that we’re going to find out more about these features in the Nintendo Direct.

