Nintendo’s president shuts down Switch 2 rumors: ‘They are inaccurate’

Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa denied rumors that the company is releasing Switch 2 in 2024 during a press conference on Nov. 7.

The speculation regarding a Nintendo Switch 2 has been growing this year, as it’s been over six years since the company released the first Switch. According to Furukawa however, the rumors are false.

“Rumors are circulating mainly on the Internet as if they were public information, but they are inaccurate,” Furukawa said on Nov. 7 during a press conference to talk about Nintendo’s financial results in 2023, as first reported by Japanese publication Mainichi.

Furukawa’s statement comes on the same day Nintendo revealed the first Switch console has sold 132 million units since March 2017. The OLED model alone sold over four million units since its release earlier in 2023, which shows the console remains a popular choice to this day.

The Switch has surpassed every other Nintendo console in terms of sales, minus the Nintendo DS, which stands at 154 million units sold.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is selling well. Image via Nintendo

One of the reasons for the Switch’s continuous popularity is the fact that Nintendo keeps releasing quality games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the console. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild only came out on May 12, but it’s already the ninth highest-selling Switch game of all time with nearly 20 million copies sold.

Despite Furukawa categorically denying that Nintendo is planning to release the Switch 2 in 2024, a lot of fans remain skeptical as they still think that Nintendo is working on an announcement behind the scenes.

“Does anyone seriously expect the president of Nintendo to announce a new console in an interview of all places when the company is gearing up for their busiest time of the year,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

The next big Nintendo games launching for the Nintendo Switch are Super Mario RPG on Nov. 17 and Mario vs Donkey Kong on February 16.