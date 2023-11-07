Switch reaches incredible sales milestone, but it still hasn’t dethroned one classic console

The Switch console has now sold over 132 million units since its release in March 2017, according to Nintendo’s financial results on Nov. 7. The sales were boosted by the OLED version this year, with over four million units sold in total.

As reported by Nintendo Life, the company’s official financial results of the last quarter have revealed details of the latest revenue generated and console sales.

132.46 million Switch units were sold in total, 2.93 million of which belonged to the last financial quarter (from July to Sept, 30).

It has now sold more units than the Wii (101 million units) and Game Boy (118 million units) but has yet to surpass one last console: the Nintendo DS, which stands at 154 million units sold.

First released in 2004, the company stopped all production in 2020. There’s no doubt the Switch will surpass this number in a few years, especially if its successor isn’t released soon.

The software sales of Switch also stand at 1.133 billion units, which is the highest number for any Nintendo console—higher than the DS’ total software sales, which stands at 948 million, according to Nintendo Life.

This number includes video game copies. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the prime example as the highest-selling title on the console with over 57 million units sold.

In the last quarter, the title that sold the most copies on the console was The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the highly-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, which released on May 12. It’s already the ninth-highest-selling game on the console with nearly 20 million copies sold.

The number of software sales is likely to increase by a large margin with the release of Super Mario Wonder on Oct. 20. While the video games industry is plagued by layoffs and budget cuts, Nintendo is seemingly still going strong.