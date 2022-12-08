Nintendo takes down a YouTube documentary on forgotten Zelda game

DidYouKnowGaming’s Heroes of Hyrule documentary has been taken down due to Nintendo’s copyright strike, prompting the channel to create a Twitter post asking their audience to tell Nintendo how they feel about the takedown.

DidYouKnowGaming is a popular YouTube channel that posts random or obscure facts about the video games we know and love. The post made rounds on Twitter garnering attention from different people having their own say on the matter. The commenters on the tweet have shown their disappointment and frustration about Nintendo’s seemingly random copyright strikes.

In the tweet, the channel claimed that the video was a journalistic documentary about a pitched game to Nintendo about 20 years ago and that this is an attempt by Nintendo to silence journalism it does not like. According to their research, the pitch was denied before the devs could show any gameplay, and the game revolved around a group of heroes trying to rescue Link in a Final Fantasy Tactics-esque sense.

These kinds of moves aren’t new for Nintendo as it has always been very protective of its IPs. One such example is when Nintendo took down more than 500 videos from a channel that uploads music from their games. Nintendo is also infamous for taking down passion projects from other creators without warning. This has been a problem for the devs who base their games a little bit too much on some of Nintendo’s IPs for a very long time and it seems like it’ll continue into the future unless Nintendo themselves loosens up on things like this.

Despite all of this, DidYouKnowGaming mentioned that they’re doing whatever they can to bring the video back up again on their channel for the public.