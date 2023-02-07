Nintendo Switch now among the 3 best-selling video game consoles of all time

The Nintendo Switch has become the third best-selling console in history with over 122 million units sold since its release in 2017.

As reported by IGN, Nintendo’s third-quarter earnings report showed that a total of 122.55 million Nintendo Switch units have been sold. This staggering number puts the console in third place among the most-sold gaming consoles in history, behind the Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2.

But the overall sales of Switch units decreased by 21.3 percent from 2021. Nintendo claimed the shortage of semiconductors and “other component supplies” was the main cause of the decline.

In 2021, 18.95 million units were sold in the first three quarters, while only 14.91 million units were sold in the same period in 2022. Over five million units sold were the original Switch, 7.69 million were the OLED Model, and the Switch Lite made up two million of the sold units.

The earnings report also showed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sold a total of 20.61 million units during the first three quarters of 2022. Splatoon 3 sold 10.13 million units during the same period, and Nintendo Switch Sports sold 8.61 million units. A total of 27 games sold at least a million units, including games from other publishers.

The Nintendo Switch dominated the console wars in 2022, outselling the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is clear the console is dominating the gaming market and will likely find continued success throughout 2023.