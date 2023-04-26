Nintendo job listing offers glimmer of hope that next-gen Switch is on the way

Rumors of a new Nintendo console being in production flared up again on April 25 after a new job listing from the company mentioned “Next Generation Platforms.”

The latest clue to stoke the fire of a rumored Switch Pro is a job listing from Nintendo of Europe’s Nintendo European Research and Development division, also called NERD, which was posted this week. The job listing suggested the position’s responsibilities include developing “beyond state-of-the-art solutions” in the game development field for current Nintendo platforms, as well as any next-generation ones.

Let’s face it, the Nintendo Switch is getting old. It’s not as powerful as the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X. The Switch was released back in 2017 while the Series X and the PS5 were released in 2020 and the Switch shows its age by not being able to run games at 60fps and 1080p consistently. Both the Xbox Series X (through FPS Boost) and the PS5 can handle these resolutions and frame rates due to their much more bulky specs.

However, people still love it because it’s from Nintendo. The exclusives and the love of the fans are what keep it alive. But there are people who are already looking for the next Nintendo console with rumors of the Nintendo Switch Pro popping up here and there and never dying.

It’s gotten to the point where JC Rodrigo, the head marketer of Nintendo of America, even had to ask one fan to stick with the current Switch even though they didn’t like the screen of the new Switch OLED because it runs just the same.

Nope. Not what’s for. Stick with the current one if you’re not digging the screen. — JC Rodrigo (@JCRodrigo_) July 6, 2021

Usually, Nintendo consoles only last five to six years. The N64 came out in 1996, then the GameCube in 2001, then the Wii in 2006, Wii U in 2012, then the Switch in 2017. This makes the Switch’s situation a little strange, considering it has already been out for six years, as of writing. According to this pattern, Switch would already be at the end of its lifecycle. However, there are reports Nintendo actually wants to extend the console’s lifespan.

Of course, fans have yet to hear any confirmation from Nintendo that it’s truly making a new console to replace the Switch.

So, for now, this is all speculation. It’s best to temper expectations and wait for an actual next-gen Switch announcement from the company before being hyped.