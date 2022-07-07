Leaks, rumors continue pointing to Nintendo Switch Pro reveal this year

Sure, basically the entire contingent of fans spreading rumors about a potential Nintendo Switch Pro reveal happening soon struck out when Nintendo actually revealed it had been messing with its backend to prepare for a Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED and accessories. But that hasn’t stopped those same people from looking for their next crumb of information regarding the next iteration of the hybrid console.

Immediately after the Splatoon 3 Switch OLED trailer went live, social media was in a frenzy talking about the lack of Switch Pro—and praising the design of the new special edition console, which launches on Aug. 26.

About half of the comments circulating were lamenting the constant cycle of Switch Pro “leaks” and rumors that pop up and eventually lead to nothing being shown, something that happens at least once a month. However, another set of fans was focused on another set of rumors that started picking up earlier this week.

The real Switch Pro is when you play your damn backlog — Jon Cartwright (@JonComms) July 6, 2022

One Chinese leaker correctly called the Splatoon 3 Switch OLED and the reveal time while also tying things back to older comments from another leaker that has ties to a production factory and previously leaked information—including the Switch Lite being in production.

This specific set of comments from the leaker point to a September reveal for the Switch Pro, or whatever the console will inevitably be called. This would likely line things up for a release in early 2023, potentially around the sixth anniversary of the Switch in early March, and could see the upgraded hardware launch alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Additional details that have been stirring up smoke have also started making the rounds. Other users are talking about a potential reveal later this year and how the new Switch will work with previous Switch games and retain the system’s branding, while still bringing in improved peripherals; all fairly easy-to-believe things.

Obviously, everyone likes hearing about what a new Switch model could do for the console and its library moving forward, but they are also sick of the same hype cycle stirring up every month with no results. Until Nintendo is already working on whatever comes next for the Switch, but until the company actually announces whatever it is, all of these leaks and rumors should be taken very lightly.

ReserEra user Biosnake, who posted the translation of parts of that leak, summed it up perfectly, noting “when there’s smoke there’s fire” but equally “when there’s desperation, there’s desperation.”