‘Robbed in broad daylight’: Nintendo fans lose their minds over GameStop customer’s controversial trade

He made a tremendous sacrifice for the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch.

A video showing a GameStop customer trading two rare consoles for a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch has caused an uproar on social media—and for good reason.

In the clip shared on Twitter on May 24, a customer is shown trading two limited edition retro gaming consoles for the Switch OLED, as well as a few retro games.

This includes the 2000 Pikachu orange edition of the Nintendo 64, the 1988 NES Action Set with a Zapper, and a multicart version of Super Mario Bros. and Duck Hunt still in their original boxes.

Related: Nintendo is being sued for loot boxes in Mario Kart

Every retro gaming enthusiast can already guess this customer was pretty much robbed. The Nintendo Switch OLED goes for around $380 on eBay.

Can’t believe my dude got robbed in broad daylight like this. I’m crying. pic.twitter.com/y8T7cNXNdA — hasanito (@fagiotinii) May 24, 2023

While these retro gaming consoles are already valuable without their boxes, their value significantly rises when they come with them.

Nintendo fans shared a post where the N64 edition was sold for $848 and another where the NES was sold for $3,999. The latter seems to generally sell for around $1,947, according to Price Charting.

This is hardly a fair trade with that much loss in value. “Can’t believe my dude got robbed in broad daylight like this. I’m crying,” the tweet‘s author wrote.

The video has been watched over four million times on Twitter since it was published on May 24. A number of high-profile gaming personalities reacted to the clip, including Team Liquid co-owner Hungrybox. “My stomach is SICK,” he said.

This is a painful reminder that customers should always check the value of vintage items before selling or trading them, especially when they’re well-maintained.

About the author