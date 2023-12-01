Nintendo detectives are convinced Level 5 just leaked a potential Switch 2 release window

Many Nintendo fans believe the Nov. 29 Level-5 reveal event has leaked a release time window for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Based on the information given during the “Level-5 Vision 2023” live event broadcasted on YouTube, players think the Nintendo Switch’s next console will release in 2024 and it will be officially revealed next spring.

It only gave a time window for the game. Screenshot via Level-5 That crryptic message gave material to consider. Screenshot via Level-5 Fans think it’s a leak. Screenshot via Level-5

In the reveal event, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time was revealed to become available worldwide in summer 2024, years after the Asian release. The developer added, “In fact, we have already decided on a specific release date. However, for strategic reasons, we are currently keeping it to ‘summer’.”

Many players speculate this cryptic message hints at the unannounced release window for the Nintendo Switch 2. The release window of some other announcements strengthened the fans’ theory, such as a mystery game linked to the Yokai Watch universe.

Rumors of a new console have been rising over the past few months, and now, users are looking into every nook and cranny to discover more on the matter —even though Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa shut them down by labelling them as “inaccurate.”

Other fans believe the Nintendo Switch 2 will release in 2025, following the president’s statement and based on Level-5’s latest announcements. Professor Layton and The New World of Steam is a highly-awaited title from a popular license, as the latest tile dates back to 2017, a few months after the Switch’s launch. The upcoming title’s release is planned for 2025. Players think it could be a flagship title for the next console.

One thing is certain: a new Nintendo Switch is in the works, although it’s still mostly shrouded in mystery. Players will certainly know more next year.