Mario and Luigi have been iconic characters of Nintendo.
Nintendo could bring more games to Switch after controversial studio acquisition

Expect more mainstream games for Nintendo Switch.
Rijit Banerjee
Published: May 21, 2024 10:22 am

Nintendo is acquiring Shiver Entertainment from Embracer Group today to gain their “high-level resources for porting and developing software titles,” which could be a step toward bringing more games to the console.

In a statement released by Nintendo on May 21, the Japanese company states: “Shiver’s focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch,” confirming the porting company’s role will not change despite its acquisition and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Nintendo.

Hogwarts Legacy players shooting an enemy.
Nintendo Switch could now frequently have big titles like Hogwarts Legacy. Image via Avalanche Software

Miami-based Shiver Entertainment’s work already speaks volumes about its quality. The company has helped port third-party games like Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1 to Nintendo Switch. 

The acquisition is Nintendo’s first since its 2022 purchases of Dynamo Pictures (now Nintendo Pictures) and SRD. Over the years, the company has developed a reputation for making selective acquisitions like Next Level Games in 2021. This recent move seems to suggest the console-maker wants more third-party games under its wing.

Considering the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming soon, Nintendo might be looking to expand its arsenal of video games and serve a wider audience. A more powerful version of the Switch will have more resources to play with, and the company’s strategy seems very clear: It wants to attract a more mainstream gaming audience by porting popular titles to its platform. 

It will be interesting to see which new games come to the Switch after this acquisition, because fans have high hopes for Nintendo.

Rijit Banerjee
