Nintendo

Newest Nintendo Direct coming this week—but isn’t the heavy-hitter fans wanted

There's still excitement to be had—just don't get your hopes up too high.
Ethan Garcia
Published: Feb 19, 2024 05:56 pm
The announcment for Feb. 21's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, including the date and time it will broadcast.
This Direct will focus primarily on games produced by partner studios. Image via Nintendo

The Nintendo Direct watch can finally subside with the first showcase of 2024 officially on its way—but it isn’t going to have the content most fans are anticipating.

A Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase will premiere on Nintendo’s YouTube channel on Feb. 21 at 8am CT, featuring games being produced by various partner studios that will be released in “the first half of 2024,” Nintendo announced today. The video will be around 25 minutes long with no clear indication as to what games will be shown, though first-party titles seem to be off the table.

A screengrab from the date reveal for the Splatoon 3 Side Order expansion, releasing on Feb. 22.
An immense amount of information on Splatoon 3‘s DLC was revealed via Nintendo’s Twitter—not a Direct. Screengrab via Nintendo

This announcement follows nearly two weeks of daily announcements of new games and more information about previously revealed games via Nintendo’s Twitter, prompting fans to question whether a Nintendo Direct was planned—as one has been broadcasted nearly every February—and promptly canceled. Many are also wondering if the lack of a Nintendo Direct may indicate the near-reveal of the successor to the Nintendo Switch, which has not yet been confirmed though remains heavily rumored for a 2024 release—or later.

Among games that may be featured in the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase are a handful of titles that were previously exclusive to Xbox consoles—such as Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment. During a recent episode of the official Xbox podcast, Phil Spencer—head of Xbox—teased that four games that debuted on Xbox will be made available on other platforms and, while the games themselves have not been specified, rumors indicate that Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment are included.

Hi-fi Rush cover featuring the game's characters
Hi-Fi Rush could be making its way to the Nintendo Switch soon. Image via Bethesda Softworks

Fans should not expect any information regarding first-party Nintendo titles like Princess Peach Showtime! or Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD as the partner showcase is likely to focus heavily on games being produced by various different non-Nintendo studios. Other rumors suggest Game Freak will appear in the Nintendo Direct with a new non-Pokémon title, though fans can expect Pokémon announcements to take place on Feb. 27 with a likely and yet-to-be-announced “Pokémon Presents” broadcast.

The Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase will air on Feb. 21 at 8am CT on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. It is not yet clear if and when a more standard Nintendo Direct will be held.

Nintendo Switch 2 may be launching later than everyone expected
Nintendo Switch OLED in action.
Nintendo
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch 2 may be launching later than everyone expected
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 16, 2024
Nintendo 3DS and Wii U to lose all but one online service in less than 3 months
Nintendo 3ds consoles and games
Nintendo
Nintendo
Nintendo 3DS and Wii U to lose all but one online service in less than 3 months
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 24, 2024
Our dream developers for Nintendo's biggest IP
Pikachu drinking coffee in Detective Pikachu Returns
Nintendo
Nintendo
Our dream developers for Nintendo’s biggest IP
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 20, 2024
Nintendo fans don't want a Switch 2, they want a Super Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch OLED in action.
Nintendo
Nintendo
Nintendo fans don’t want a Switch 2, they want a Super Nintendo Switch
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 16, 2024
Nintendo reportedly looking for more studios to work on iconic IP
Mario and Rabbids in Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle.
Nintendo
Nintendo
Nintendo reportedly looking for more studios to work on iconic IP
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 9, 2024
Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia is a freelance writer for Dot Esports, having been part of the company for three years. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Magazine Journalism from Syracuse University and specializes particularly in coverage of League of Legends, various Nintendo IPs, and beyond.