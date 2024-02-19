Newest Nintendo Direct coming this week—but isn’t the heavy-hitter fans wanted

The Nintendo Direct watch can finally subside with the first showcase of 2024 officially on its way—but it isn’t going to have the content most fans are anticipating.

Recommended Videos

A Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase will premiere on Nintendo’s YouTube channel on Feb. 21 at 8am CT, featuring games being produced by various partner studios that will be released in “the first half of 2024,” Nintendo announced today. The video will be around 25 minutes long with no clear indication as to what games will be shown, though first-party titles seem to be off the table.

An immense amount of information on Splatoon 3‘s DLC was revealed via Nintendo’s Twitter—not a Direct. Screengrab via Nintendo

This announcement follows nearly two weeks of daily announcements of new games and more information about previously revealed games via Nintendo’s Twitter, prompting fans to question whether a Nintendo Direct was planned—as one has been broadcasted nearly every February—and promptly canceled. Many are also wondering if the lack of a Nintendo Direct may indicate the near-reveal of the successor to the Nintendo Switch, which has not yet been confirmed though remains heavily rumored for a 2024 release—or later.

Among games that may be featured in the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase are a handful of titles that were previously exclusive to Xbox consoles—such as Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment. During a recent episode of the official Xbox podcast, Phil Spencer—head of Xbox—teased that four games that debuted on Xbox will be made available on other platforms and, while the games themselves have not been specified, rumors indicate that Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment are included.

Hi-Fi Rush could be making its way to the Nintendo Switch soon. Image via Bethesda Softworks

Fans should not expect any information regarding first-party Nintendo titles like Princess Peach Showtime! or Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD as the partner showcase is likely to focus heavily on games being produced by various different non-Nintendo studios. Other rumors suggest Game Freak will appear in the Nintendo Direct with a new non-Pokémon title, though fans can expect Pokémon announcements to take place on Feb. 27 with a likely and yet-to-be-announced “Pokémon Presents” broadcast.

The Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase will air on Feb. 21 at 8am CT on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. It is not yet clear if and when a more standard Nintendo Direct will be held.