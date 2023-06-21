Mario Kart 8 gets characters we all forgot about in wave 5 DLC

Wave five of the Mario Kart Deluxe 8 DLC Booster Course Pass is coming this summer, Nintendo confirmed today. The Nintendo Direct stream on June 21 dropped a preview of a new course and three characters from past games.

The Switch action is heating up on the tracks this summer with the fifth of six DLC waves for the Mario Kart Deluxe 8 Booster Course Pass. Each wave contains a total of eight courses, with the fifth wave containing a new course called Squeaky Clean Sprint. Racers can crash and slide into a magical bathroom track that features soap sud slick traps, several boosted jump ramps, and a dip in the tub with a Mario duck. No other courses have been confirmed at time of writing but we do know that the Cups are Fruit and Moon.

In addition to the courses, players can pick previous Mario Kart characters like Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek through the Booster Course Pass DLC wave five.

Who are the new Mario Kart 8 characters in wave five of DLC?

Petey Piranha | Image via Nintendo Wiggler | Image via Nintendo Kamek | Image via Nintendo

Three Nintendo characters from previous Mario Kart games are ready to show off new tricks and skills through the fifth wave of the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Petey Piranha from Mario Kart Double Dash

Wiggler from Mario Kart 7

Kamek from Mario Kart Tour

Petey Piranha is the leader of the Piranha Plants within Nintendo worlds. The character typically teamed up with King Boo in Mario Kart Double Dash and was able to use any special item. Wiggler is a giant caterpillar who likes to spin in his seat after hitting a solid jump or taking an opponent out. The adorable caterpillar has appeared in over eight Mario Kart games across multiple consoles.

And the third new character getting added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe through the Booster Course Pass DLC in wave five is Kamek. Previously a playable character in Mario Kart Tour, Kamek is a spellcaster and a wildcard of a character. The wizard was passed over before, replaced by Donkey Kong in Mario Kart 64.

No official date for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC fifth wave has been released at time of writing other than sometime during the summer of 2023.

About the author