All courses coming in the Mario Kart 8 DLC

Nintendo will have added a total of 48 races by the end of 2023.

A total of 48 new courses will be added to Nintendo Switch’s Mario Kart 8: Deluxe as part of a paid DLC called the Booster Course Pass.

The Booster Course Pass cost $24.99 and the 48 courses will be slowly integrated into the game. Instead of adding them all at once, Nintendo will drop eight of them each wave. In total, there will be six waves.

The first wave of new courses arrived in March 2022 and the rest is planned to be introduced to Mario Kart 8: Deluxe by the end of 2023. This means the Booster Course Pass will be slowly integrated into the racing game.

Mario Kart 8’s Booster Course Pass wave one

The content includes courses from Mario Kart Tour, which was released on mobile devices in 2019, and a fan-favorite course from Nintendo 64. Here are all eight of the courses that were added in March.

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 3DS)

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Coconut Hall (Mario Kart Wii)

Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS)

Sky Garden (Mario Kart Advance)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Kart 8‘s Booster Couse Pass wave two

The second wave of courses will be introduced to Mario Kart 8 on Aug. 4. The selection includes the popular Waluigi Pinball from Mario Kart DS and a new race in form of Sky-High Sundae. The full list looks as follows:

Waluigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS)

Sky-High Sundae

Kalimari Desert (Mario Kart 64)

Mario Circuit 3 (Super Mario Kart SNES)

Mushroom Gorge (Mario Kart Wii)

Sydney Spring (Mario Kart Tour)

Snow Land (Mario Kart Super Circuit GBA)

New York Minute (Mario Kart Tour)

This article will continue to be updated with all the new courses coming to Mario Kart 8.