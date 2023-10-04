Is Steve a world-class chef? Smash Ultimate fans rank which characters could cook the best

Everyone knows that Luigi would make the best spaghetti anyone’s ever tasted, but how about Minecraft‘s Steve or Pokémon‘s Bulbasaur? We can’t imagine King Dedede cooks all that well, but according to a Reddit tier list, he’d serve up a yummy meal. But that’s the same list that denies BOTW‘s Link his rightful spot as a capable cook, so it’s all open to interpretation.

Every Smash Ultimate character is ranked based on how delicious their food would be, ranging from “absolute delicacy” to “absolute garbage” with some “eh” and “ughs” in between. It shouldn’t come as a shock that both Luigi and Princess Peach are categorized in “absolute delicacy,” along with the likes of Kirby, Isabelle (Animal Crossing), and Steve from Minecraft.

As Mojang’s sandbox game is all about survival, Steve is a self-taught master chef, turning any animal’s meat into a delectable protein and any raw ingredients into soups, cakes, pies, and baked goods.

And then there’s the bottom tier—”absolute garbage”—where all the terrible cooks are laid to rest. These include many Pokémon (for obvious reasons), Meta Knight (undeservingly), and Dr. Mario, who apparently can’t navigate a kitchen once he gets his PhD. As for regular Mario, he sits in the “yummy” tier, so make that make sense.

Image via Nintendo

Some of the mid-tier dwellers include Bowser, Sephiroth, and Samus. It’s easier to judge some characters than it is others, so clearly this Redditor has given some fighters the benefit of the doubt.

We don’t really know how to feel about Mr Game & Watch making it to the “really good” section, but somehow, that’s a thing that happened. You expect Pokémon trainers to be good at cooking, too. Have you seen some of the dishes that Brock whips up in the anime? Absolutely mouth-watering. But then again, so is all the food in anime.

Many comments agree that Wario shouldn’t be bottom tier. Apparently, “there might be too much garlic,” but otherwise, not half bad. Many Redditors are also in agreement that Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles is far too high and are citing this particular scene as the stone-cold proof.

It seems fairly obvious that Link would out-cook almost any competitor, especially since we see him take a number of ingredients, toss them into a pot for a little while, and produce some real delicacies. Maybe it would be a toss-up between him and Steve.

