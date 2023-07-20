How to find the last hidden treasure in Sightless Passage in Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4, for the most part, is a pretty simple game with many of the things you need to collect and find in plain sight. But the game does have its unforgiving moments and hidden treasures that will leave players scratching their heads.

One of these hidden treasures includes Sightless Passage, one of the underground cave areas in Blossoming Arcadia, the second area you visit. When you go into the single-stage cave, you’ll notice a small maze area you can go through to find different treasures that are all in plain sight—except for one.

After searching throughout the whole area, you might notice that there is one treasure missing and nowhere to find it. That’s because it has been hidden carefully to force you to use a specific setup to acquire it. So, what do you need to do?

Slightless Passage last hidden treasure location in Pikmin 4

The location of the hidden treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last of the treasures you are likely looking for in Sightless Passage is located in the northwest part of the area near where two flaming snails needed to be killed to make the area walkable.

If you are checking your treasure tracker in the top left, you should see it alerting you in this area, but there appears to be no treasure in sight. That’s because the treasure is located underground like a lot of other hidden treasures that don’t appear on the map.

Related: How to get the Blue Pikmin Onion in Pikmin 4

Simply throw any Pikmin that you have down on the floor and the Pikmin will instantly start to dig up the final treasure you have been missing. There’s no need for any special Pikmin here; any will do. You just need to throw it in the right place and the Pikmin will instantly start to dig it up.

Then it’s a simple case of having them take the hidden treasure back to base and getting the heck out of that cave finally. Mission complete.

About the author