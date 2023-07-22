How to change your appearance in Pikmin 4

If your growing tired of the same old look or color scheme in Pikmin 4 then don’t worry because there is a way to change it and mix it up at times.

The ability to change your appearance will take a bit of investment to get to, however, so it’s important to make sure your starting look is as good as you can hope for before diving into the world. Just like with other unlockable perks, the ability to change your appearance lies in the hands of one of the many castaways available to you.

So, what do you need to do?

How to change your look in Pikmin 4

The Change is Coming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After progressing through the game slightly and coming across multiple castaways you will eventually find a character known as Puddle. This castaway specializes in style and will be your gateway to changing your appearance.

Once you have found puddle in one of the various cave systems, you will be able to find them back in Base Camp after a day is over and talk with them to update your look and change your appearance to anything new you want. This includes body shapes, spacesuit colors, and everything in between.

How to Become a Leafling in Pikmin 4

After gaining the ability to cure Leaflings, Puddle will give you a task to cure a handful of Castaways when you next talk to them. Once you complete the mission, the ability to become a Leafling will unlock as an option in the appearance changer.

It’ll take a while to get the ability to cure Leaflings, but if you progress through the game both the option to change your appearance, as well as take on a more grassy look, will become available to you.

