How long is Princess Peach: Showtime?

Released in March 2024, Princess Peach: Showtime is a Switch-exclusive action-adventure game focused on the beloved princess, the first title in almost 20 years to feature her as its main character.

As most Nintendo games, you can either blaze through the story or go for all the collectibles. Here is how long it takes to beat Princess Peach: Showtime.

How long does it take to beat Princess Peach: Showtime?

Good news on all sides: you can get through the main story in less than 10 hours, which means it’s not such a long game to beat, but completionists will not have it that easy.

According to user information compiled on howlongtobeat.com, the average time it has taken players to beat the main story in Princess Peach: Showtime is just under 7.5 hours. Adding all the extras, the average rises to 8.5 hours. The fresh gameplay is a positive aspect that sets it apart from most Mario games, but the levels can be longer than usual.

If you want to get all the collectibles, however, this situation changes. Players have reported an average of 16 hours to fully complete the game—which is more than twice as many hours as a regular finish. Among their complaints is exactly the fact that levels can be longer than usual, lasting 10 minutes or more, and how it can all get a little repetitive along the way as well. Once you’re done with Princess Peach’s adventures, there’s always Super Mario RPG to try next for an experience with a similar length.

