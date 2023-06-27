Forget Pokemon, Super Mario is getting its own limited edition Oreos

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing Mario’s face on an Oreo cookie, then you’re in luck as Nintendo just announced a Super Mario x OREO collaboration.

Nintendo of America announced on June 26, 2023, that they’re working with OREO cookies to deliver Super Mario versions of the popular cookie sandwich. The collaboration includes the faces of Mario, Luigi, Bowser, and a whole lot more. Even the powerups Super Star and Fire Flower are included in the collaboration.

Which design is your favorite? #SuperMarioOREO



Learn more:https://t.co/BR8z0iqSoT

What’s interesting here is that on brand, the collaboration does not include Princess Peach. The official website of the collaboration states that she is missing and Bowser is trying to take over her castle. Princess Daisy is also not in the collaboration, but what’s new, she’s always neglected anyway.

This collaboration isn’t Nintendo’s first tango with OREO as they’ve also collaborated with them before. But that time, it was Pokemon themed. Just like the previous 2021 collaboration, there are going to be 16 different OREO faces for the Super Mario collaboration to collect or eat, depending on how hungry you are. The website also reveals that the cookies are already available for pre-order.

A pack of two cookies costs $4.99, with the product page stating that there’s a limit of five per order. Presumably this is to prevent people from bulk buying them and selling them for inflated prices.

You won’t have to wait for too long as the Super Mario x OREO collaboration will be available on July 10, 2023.

