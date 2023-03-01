8 best Xbox games we can’t wait to play on Nintendo Switch

What games are you excited to see on the Switch?

When it comes to choosing a gaming console, we often purchase the one that either is from a brand we’re familiar with, is more affordable, or has an extensive range of games. But if you’re a Nintendo Switch user, the number of available games has been relatively limited—until now.

Microsoft’s vice chair and president, Brad Smith, announced on Feb. 21 that Microsoft and Nintendo had reached a 10-year agreement. This agreement will bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, among other games exclusive to Xbox. They hope this deal will give more freedom to Nintendo users.

While there’s been no official reveal regarding which games will be coming to Nintendo, there are eight Xbox games that we can’t wait to play on Nintendo Switch.

8) Starfield

Image via Bethesda

Starfield is an upcoming open-world space RPG from the creators of Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The game is set in 2330, and humans have ventured out of the solar system to explore and settle down on new planets.

You will join a group called Constellations, which are space explorers that seek rare artifacts across the galaxies. While there isn’t a release date yet, seeing this game on Nintendo consoles would be exciting.

7) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Image via Activision

As the latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features state-of-the-art gameplay, new gun features, enhanced graphics, and an advanced AI system.

Like previous titles in this franchise, you can play solo through the game’s campaign or squad up in multiplayer combat. There’s also an evolved co-op mode that features co-op gameplay over several missions.

6) Halo Infinite

image via Microsoft

Halo Infinite is an FPS game with one of the most extensive Master Chief campaigns. In the campaign, you must explore the Halo ring and the vast and mysterious world around you.

Like past Halo titles, there is also a multiplayer mode that is updated quite often to provide new events and experiences for players.

5) Lies of P

Image via Neowiz

Lies of P is an upcoming souls-like game that follows a dark and twisted version of Pinocchio. In this game, you’ll play as Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid who doesn’t trust easily and must fight through the unknown to find a man named Mr. Geppetto.

Set in a dark Belle Époque world, you’ll experience an immersive storyline and a deep combat system as you attempt to help Pinocchio become human.

4) Little Witch in the Woods

Image via Sunny Side Up

Little Witch in the Woods is a cozy fantasy RPG where you play as the new witch in a nearly empty town. As an apprentice witch, your goal is to complete your apprenticeship successfully.

To do that, you need to learn to brew potions, gather materials, and use your powers to help the people around you while making friends and experiencing new adventures.

3) Scorn

Image via Scorn

Scorn is a first-person, open-world horror game set in a nightmarish universe that leaves you isolated and alone. In this unsettling, dream-like world, you’ll need to explore the many regions the game offers, each with its own puzzles, themes, and characters crucial to the story.

It’s immersive and unforgiving, so you must think through your decisions because your actions will affect the world around you.

2) Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Image via Fatshark

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a brutal, gore-filled action game where you’re tasked with taking back the city of Tertium from your bloodthirsty foes. This game offers an all-new co-op experience, where you must master both melee and ranged weapons and slay your enemies alongside your teammates.

The game also offers several customization options for your character, so you can create someone that suits your playstyle and help you adjust to the random chaos that can spawn around you.

1) Redfall

Image via Arkane and Bethesda Softworks

Redfall is an open-world, action, and adventure game set to release on May 1, 2023. In Redfall, the town is under siege by vampires who’ve cut off the island from the outside world. As one of the lone survivors, you’re tasked with holding the vampires at bay, either solo or via multiplayer mode.

The game features several characters, each with skills and abilities that you’ll need to master to defeat the vampires and their minions while uncovering the secrets of the town.