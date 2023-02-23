Best class for every character in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is the latest game in the long-running Fire Emblem series. The graphics, gameplay, and story are as solid as you can come to expect from the franchise, but what makes this game truly memorable is its vast roster.

There are a total of 36 playable and recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage. With a host of new and recurring characters from older games in the series, it might become a little tricky to know every aspect of each character. This includes their strengths, weaknesses, and Emblem Ring pairings. To make this easier, we have a list of classes that each character can choose during the leveling process.

Choosing the right class can be the difference between life and death for certain characters in Fire Emblem Engage. Even minor characters can be comparable in strength to the best characters if built properly. As such, we will provide you with the best possible class for each character that will help bring out their full potential.

While opinions on the best class for each character may vary from player to player, this list will give you a general overview of what we feel the best class is. If you aren’t sure what class to pick for your favorite characters, you can’t go wrong picking any of the ones listed below.

Best class for each character in Fire Emblem Engage

Knowing which class works best with a certain character is generally down to the stat growth of that character. For best results, choosing a class that improves upon the stat growth of your choice is the way to go. Each character has a few classes to choose from, so players’ choices may differ based on preference.

Alcryst

Image via Nintendo

Alcryst’s best choice is Tireur d’elite. This is a class unique to Alcryst and boosts his high damage output even further by reducing enemies’ defenses and resistances by 50 percent. He will take more magic damage, however, so be careful.

Alear

Image via Nintendo

The main protagonist of the game works best as a Divine Dragon. This is non-negotiable since it is an exclusive promotion class to Alear’s starting class, Dragon Child. It also ties in perfectly to their high HP, Speed, and Dexterity stat growth.

Alfred

Image via Nintendo

Alfred should definitely go with Avenir. His already high physical damage and Dexterity growth rate are made even better with Avenir. And finally, the Avenir class is unique to Alfred, giving him more reason to go down that path.

Amber

Image via Nintendo

Amber should go with Great Knight. He is already very tanky and the Great Knight class further enhances his defenses. The Great Knight’s offensive capabilities resonate with his high offensive stats as well.

Anna

Image via Nintendo

Anna’s best class is High Priest. Being a healer is her true calling and her stat growth supports that play style. She can also be played as a damage dealer in a pinch, so Sage might work as well if you already have a healer in your party.

Boucheron

Image via Nintendo

Boucheron is most powerful as a Berserker. This class allows him to upgrade his powerful axe attacks with the Smash ability as just feels like a natural progression of his Axe Fighter base class. He also has remarkable HP stat growth to boot.

Bunet

Image via Nintendo

Bunet does best as a Great Knight. Which is ideal because he starts off as a Great Knight. He also has particularly good HP and Defense stat growth, making him one of the more ideal front liners in any given team.

Celine

Image via Nintendo

Celine’s best class is Vidame. This one is another unique class like Avenir and her Ignis ability buffs Celine with half her Strength as magic damage or half her Magic as other damage. It’s perfect for Celine with her unconventional stat growth.

Chloe

Image via Nintendo

Chloe’s best class is Griffin Knight. Her excellent HP, Dex, and Speed stat growth allows her to frontline easily while the Griffin Knight class allows her to reduce all allies’ one-step moves to one point.

Citrinne

Image via Nintendo

Citrinne’s best class is Mage Knight. Her balanced stat growth for HP, Magic, and Resistance makes her perfect for this class. She can stay alive with ease while dealing a decent amount of damage as a Mage Knight. Sage is a great choice too.

Clanne

Image via Nintendo

Clanne works best as a Mage Knight. This boils down to having good Dexterity and Speed stats and Mage Knight accentuates these strengths. His low Magic growth rate prevents him from better utilizing other classes like Sage to their fullest potential.

Diamant

Image via Nintendo

Diamant performs well as a Successeur. This class helps Diamant tank to the best of his abilities, which makes sense given his exceptionally high HP stat growth. He can also recover 50 percent of his lost HP as a Successeur.

Etie

Image via Nintendo

Etie is best upgraded as a Sniper. This is down to the balance of her HP, Strength, and Speed stats, and the fact she gets a critical hit bonus of +10 against enemies that cannot counter her, making it a no-brainer.

Fogado

Image via Nintendo

Fogado is best upgraded with his unique class, Cupido. Although not as strong as other unique classes, Cupido has an interesting ability that reflects half the damage taken back at his enemies. He also has very high HP and Speed stat growth.

Framme

Image via Nintendo

Framme is best suited to being High Priest. It seems like the best natural progression for her since she starts off as a healer. High Priest also allows her to use offensive abilities while being able to heal herself.

Goldmary

Image via Nintendo

Goldmary’s best class is Hero. When she initiates a chain attack, she can hit twice if her HP is full. Alternatively, she can also work as a Great Knight due to her impressive HP and Defence stat growth.

Hortensia

Image via Nintendo

Hortensia works best as a Sleipnir Rider. One of the better supports to pair with Ivy, Hortensia can heal as well as she can avoid attacks with her high Speed and Dexterity stats.

Ivy

Image via Nintendo

Ivy’s best class is undoubtedly her unique class, Lindwurm. Her flight abilities allow her to pick off enemies without much risk to herself. She also deals bonus damage when attacking with tomes. Ivy and Hortensia go hand in hand perfectly.

Jade

Image via Nintendo

Jade’s best class is General. Her high defense and HP stats make her ideal for this role. Her low movement speed is alleviated with her Swap ability which allows her to instantly reposition herself towards a dangerous opponent while taking an adjacent ally out of harm’s way.

Jean

Image via Nintendo

Jean’s best class is High Priest. Similar to Framme, the healer of the team is his best role. The Diffuse Healer ability also allows him to spread out the heals he receives onto his allies, making him a good pseudo-tank and secondary healer.

Kagetsu

Image via Nintendo

Kagetsu should be played as a Swordmaster. This is due to his stats along with the ability to move for free after an attack. He starts off as a Swordmaster, so it’s best to keep him that way.

Lapis

Image via Nintendo

Lapis’ best class is General. For the same reasons as Jade, this class works best with Lapis. Her high defensive stats with the Swap ability make her an ideal tank as well but if you already have enough tanks, Swordmaster isn’t a bad option for her.

Lindon

Image via Nintendo

Lindon works best as a Mage Knight. He has great Magic, Strength, Resistance, and Speed stats, making him perfect in any lineup. He also gains bonus movement speed against physical attackers as a Mage Knight.

Louis

Image via Nintendo

Louis should be upgraded to a Great Knight. It is one of the best classes when it comes to defensive abilities which definitely suits Louis more than other classes, especially with his high HP stat growth.

Mauvier

Image via Nintendo

Mauvier’s best class is Royal Knight. He has one of the best overall stat gains of any character, allowing him to work as other classes, but nothing brings out the best in him as Royal Knight does. He can remove the Broken effect from an ally with his class ability.

Merrin

Image via Nintendo

Merrin’s best class is Wolf Knight. With her high Speed and Dexterity stats, she can make the best use of the Wolf Knight class. The class’ special ability allows Merrin to debuff enemies with a movement speed reduction effect when attacking with a knife.

Pandreo

Image via Nintendo

Pandreo works best as a High Priest. Healing himself is obviously a great boon but doubling as a healer for the team is even better, especially since he has to stand back due to his low Defense stats.

Panette

Image via Nintendo

Panette’s best class is Wolf Knight. Just like Merrin, similar stat gains work to boost this class. Alternatively, Panette works well as a Berserker as well thanks to her high Strength and HP stats. This one boils down to a matter of preference.

Rosado

Image via Nintendo

Rosado’s best class is Wyvern Knight. Her stats seem to support that playstyle and her ability provides her with five extra movement points whenever an enemy cannot move to her tile to attack.

Saphir

Image via Nintendo

Saphir’s best class is Warrior. The 50 percent increased damage to Broken enemies from Merciless syncs perfectly with Saphir’s damage. Alternatively, the high HP growth stat also prompts a Berserker playstyle if you choose to go down that route.

Seadall

Image via Nintendo

Seadall works best as a Dancer. This is his default starting class and with good reason, he’s one of the best supports in the game. He gains Dexterity, Speed, and Luck while he dances and can buff an ally with it as well. He also allows allies to act twice on the same turn.

Timerra

Image via Nintendo

Timerra’s best class is Picket, which also happens to be her unique class upgrade. The Sandstorm ability is especially excellent on Timerra since it takes her great Defense stats and adds 150 percent of it to her damage upon attack.

Vander

Image via Nintendo

Vander’s best class is Great Knight. Vander is naturally tanky and his starting Paladin class already reinforces that. Great Knight is definitely a step above Paladin and its Allied Defense makes him even more durable in battle.

Veyle

Image via Nintendo

Veyle’s best class is Fell Child, which is also her natural progression path. Her Engage gauge fills by one point at the beginning of each turn with her Fell Spirit ability. She has great HP and Magic growth stats.

Yunaka

Image via Nintendo

Yunaka is a tough choice. She works perfectly well as a Swordmaster with her high Dexterity and Speed while the class gives her great damage. On the flip side, Thief works just as well for her for the same reasons. Ultimately, it’s a personal choice here.

Zelkov

Image via Nintendo

Zelkov is probably the best character to choose as a Thief. His high Speed and Dexterity stats emphasize that play style as well, which makes sense why he starts as a Thief in the first place.