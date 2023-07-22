Are Bulbmin and Puffmin in Pikmin 4?

Bulbmin and Puffmin are two illusive Pikmin variants that haven’t appeared since Pikmin 2 and die-hard fans of the series are hopeful to see them return in Pikmin 4.

Honestly, we aren’t sure why they are even that popular. The Bulbmin are just Red Bulborb enemies you can use and throw like Pikmin and the Puffmin are just infected evil Pikmin. They don’t really add much to the game other than aesthetics but who are we to judge what the Pikmin community wants?

A lot of players thought there was a chance of both of them returning after pictures of them were posted on the Japanese Pikmin 4 website last month, so are they?

Can you find Bulbmin and Puffmin in Pikmin 4?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but no, Bulbmin and Puffmin are not in Pikmin 4 at all despite fans praying they would appear.

This is likely as they were replaced in favor of the Glowmin, the new Pikmin available during night missions that have a lot of the same properties and abilities as both of them. So sorry to say folks, you won’t be able to find the Bulbmin or Puffmin no matter how hard you look.

That isn’t to say they might not appear in the future though. Should Pikmin 4 get any kind of DLC in the future as small of a chance that is, maybe the fan-favorite Pikmin types will make a reappearance in the future.

For now, though, the only way to see these two distinct types is to head to previous games in the series and find them there.

