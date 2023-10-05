Animal Crossing LEGO sets we want to see

After a long period of speculation, Nintendo has officially confirmed that LEGO will produce several Animal Crossing sets, estimated for release in Spring 2024. Besides a short preview clip revealing a select few LEGO counterparts of beloved franchise mainstays, we have no further information regarding the designs or the cost.

This means we have freedom to speculate about which sets will be unveiled and the locations we’d like to see adapted into miniature brick sculptures. The appeal of Animal Crossing lies in its creativity, so no two islands will ever look the same. That said, we can take a good guess at which LEGO sets will be hitting the shelves, as they’re likely to be modeled after the most iconic locations in the game.

Nook’s Cranny and Timmy & Tommy

There was already a prototype Nook’s Cranny LEGO set made by a fan that was supposedly reviewed by LEGO three years ago, but it obviously never came to be. It’s almost a guarantee that the Animal Crossing sets will have a build-your-own Nook’s Cranny in there somewhere.

It’s one of the main buildings and a place where players spend a substantial amount of time. Besides, imagine a small LEGO version of Timmy and Tommy? Adorable.

Resident Services with Tom Nook & Isabelle

Just like Nook’s Cranny, the Resident Services building (or tent, if you didn’t get that far yet) is another landmark of any Animal Crossing island. Starting out as nothing more than a recycling box and a workbench, Resident Services evolves into a stunning building with two separate counters and its very own live-in assistant, Isabelle.

It makes total sense for Tom Nook and Isabelle, who were already confirmed in the teaser, to be paired with a LEGO model of Resident Services.

Able Sisters with Mabel & Sable

You don’t unlock the Able Sisters clothing shop until later in the game, once you’re well-established and the island is sustaining itself. Tom will eventually suggest that Mabel and Sable move to your island and set up shop, which they gladly agree to do.

From that moment on, you can import custom designs, change your clothing as you see fit, and gain two new island residents. We didn’t see Mabel and Sable in the promo video, but the location is so crucial that LEGO couldn’t possibly leave it out.

Museum with Blathers & Celeste

Another landmark to any island is Blathers’ museum, where he curates fossils, fish, bugs, and works of art. Blathers started his expedition in a small tent, tasking you with finding various specimen for him to examine and send off to his curating buddies.

One thing leads to another, and he eventually earns approval from the board to open his own museum on your island. His sister Celeste loves to stargaze, and in previous games, she works in the museum with her older brother. Both Blathers and Celeste with a model of the museum would be a must-have addition to any LEGO collection.

Wedding Chapel with Cyrus & Reese

Make way for the newlyweds. Cyrus and Reese are utterly precious. We meet them for the first time on Harv’s island, where we are tasked with building a set for Cyrus and Reese’s photoshoot to celebrate their marriage.

This is an optional task that you can perform several times in a row, so while it isn’t a main location, it certainly does play a pivotal role in teaching players how to decorate efficiently and match color schemes as inspiration for their own homes. It’s certainly an idea to have Cyrus and Reese in their own wedding chapel as a purchasable LEGO set.

Dodo Airlines with the Dodo Pilots

Whenever you need to visit someone else’s island, Dodo Airlines has you covered. Need to send mail? Head to the airport. Need to welcome visits or catch a flight? Head to the airport.

We don’t ever find out the name of the Dodos who work there, whom we’re assuming are brothers, but they’re both iconic figures in Animal Crossing that players usually interact with at least once per play session, so why wouldn’t there be a LEGO model of the DAL airplaine, the Dodos, and the building itself?

Side characters like Leif, Daisy Mae, Label, Redd, Harv, and Gulliver

While you’re going about your day on the island, you might run into some characters that aren’t inhabitants. These are independent sellers who are looking to display their wares. Leif sells flowers and seeds, as well as cleaning up your weeds. Redd sells artwork on his sketchy boat, but be warned, only some artifacts are the real deal.

Then there’s Daisy Mae, Label, Gulliver, and many others. Rather than locations, these sets would be individual character figures, with accessories depending on their trade. For example, Leif would come with his cart, Redd with his boat, Gulliver with his communicator, and Daisy Mae with her turnip basket.

There are so many more possibilities, but these are a few of our favorites. There’s also the option for LEGO to release a build-your-own house set so you can recreate your Animal Crossing dwelling in LEGO form to display in your real home.

