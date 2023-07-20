All Pikmin 4 pre-order bonuses

It’s 2023 and with the popularity of digital releases growing every day, pre-ordering games seems like a thing of the past. However, doing so can need you some pretty neat gifts and this is the case once again for Pikmin 4.

The next addition to Nintendo’s long-running Pikmin franchise is finally here, and if you’re doing some last-minute scouting to find a place to purchase your copy, bonuses are something you’ll want to consider.

Some of the Pikmin 4 pre-order bonuses aren’t available everywhere and some are exclusive to each store. Take a look at what is on offer before making your choice.

Walmart

Image via Walmart

Walmart has the biggest pre-order bonus available for Pikmin 4, but it might not appeal to everyone—though it should. With your copy of Pikmin 4, the retailer will throw in a water bottle to keep you hydrated.

This stainless steel bottle looks to be of great quality and features a design showing different Pikmin taking a leisurely stroll through a garden. If you’re a Walmart shopper this might be the one for you.

Best Buy

Image via Best Buy

Best Buy has a tote bag available for those who pre-order Pikmin 4 via their store. The bag features the imagery you’d expect for a Pikmin release. This includes a few different colored Pikmin, some flowers, and the faithful rescue dog, Oatchi. We can’t see this being the most popular option for eager gamers, but if you’re already planning to get your copy from Best Buy then why not get a little something extra too?

My Nintendo Store

Image via My Nintendo Store

My Nintendo Store in the U.K. has a sweet little gift for Pikmin fans so they can keep an eye on their communications while enjoying the game. A Pikmin 4 phone holder is available with your pre-order of the game. This simple stand has the Pikmin logo and a few different colored friends to keep your phone company.

GameStop

Image via GameStop

GameStop has a gift for those who head in-store to pre-order Pikmin 4 and that is a fun seven-piece pin set featuring some of the game’s most familiar and unique characters.

Target

Sticking with the theme of accessories, Target’s pre-order bonus will give Pikmin 4 buyers a unique little keychain. This features a few different colored Pikmin and Oatchi the new rescue dog that is sure to steal everyone’s heart.

