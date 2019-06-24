XQc gets banned from PUBG

Full-time streamer Félix “xQc” Lengyel received a temporary ban from PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds yesterday.

He was streaming normally but was banned after quitting a match.

The one-day ban was handed out due to unusual gameplay patterns, according to the in-game message. It could be a bug, though, since xQc has been in the scene for a while.

But some users on Reddit claim that xQc got banned because he received mass reports from other players. It’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ way of dealing with a blatant cheater, for example, so they can’t ruin the gaming experience for the rest of the players.

He was apparently killing almost everybody on the server, which may have stressed his opponents. XQc even used a boat to kill more than 20 players in less than 10 seconds.

If that’s the case, PUBG could lift the ban after a human review of xQc’s latest games to see if he was wrongly reported.

He’ll be free to play again today since the ban was only for 24 hours. But xQc might not feel comfortable playing or streaming PUBG for a while after this incident.

You can watch xQc’s stream on his Twitch channel.