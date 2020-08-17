The first kill in CS:GO can often decide a round before it’s even truly begun. And as an entry fragger for BIG, XANTARES knows better than most about the sort of momentum that can be won by making a play early.

With more than five years of experience on the professional scene, XANTARES has notched a handful of wins in A-tier and S-tier events. In the past three months alone, his team has tallied first-place finishes at the cs_summit 6 online: Europe and DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: Europe.

If your goal is to get frags like the Turkish rifler, starting out by learning the settings he uses will go a long way. Here are XANTARES’ CS:GO settings.

XANTARES’ mouse settings

DPI

400 Sens

2.00 eDPI

800 Raw Input

On Zoom Sens

1.10 Windows Sens

6 Mouse Acceleration

On Acceleration Speed

1.05 Hz

1000

XANTARES’ graphics settings

Texture detail

Low Texture streaming

Disabled Effect detail

Low Global shadow quality

Very low Shader detail

Low Boost player contrast

Enabled Multicore rendering

Enabled FXAA Anti-Aliasing

Enabled Motion Blur

Disabled

XANTARES’ crosshair settings