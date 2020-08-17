The first kill in CS:GO can often decide a round before it’s even truly begun. And as an entry fragger for BIG, XANTARES knows better than most about the sort of momentum that can be won by making a play early.
With more than five years of experience on the professional scene, XANTARES has notched a handful of wins in A-tier and S-tier events. In the past three months alone, his team has tallied first-place finishes at the cs_summit 6 online: Europe and DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: Europe.
If your goal is to get frags like the Turkish rifler, starting out by learning the settings he uses will go a long way. Here are XANTARES’ CS:GO settings.
XANTARES’ mouse settings
|DPI
400
|Sens
2.00
|eDPI
800
|Raw Input
On
|Zoom Sens
1.10
|Windows Sens
6
|Mouse Acceleration
On
|Acceleration Speed
1.05
|Hz
1000
XANTARES’ graphics settings
|Texture detail
Low
|Texture streaming
Disabled
|Effect detail
Low
|Global shadow quality
Very low
|Shader detail
Low
|Boost player contrast
Enabled
|Multicore rendering
Enabled
|FXAA Anti-Aliasing
Enabled
|Motion Blur
Disabled
XANTARES’ crosshair settings
|Alpha
255
|Color
1
|Dot
0
|Gap
0
|Size
3
|Style
4
|Use alpha
1
|Thickness
0.05
|Draw outline
0