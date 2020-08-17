XANTARES’ CS:GO settings

Max Miceli
The first kill in CS:GO can often decide a round before it’s even truly begun. And as an entry fragger for BIG, XANTARES knows better than most about the sort of momentum that can be won by making a play early.

With more than five years of experience on the professional scene, XANTARES has notched a handful of wins in A-tier and S-tier events. In the past three months alone, his team has tallied first-place finishes at the cs_summit 6 online: Europe and DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: Europe.

If your goal is to get frags like the Turkish rifler, starting out by learning the settings he uses will go a long way. Here are XANTARES’ CS:GO settings.

XANTARES’ mouse settings

DPI
400		Sens
2.00		eDPI
800
Raw Input
On		Zoom Sens
1.10		Windows Sens
6
Mouse Acceleration
On		Acceleration Speed
1.05		Hz
1000

XANTARES’ graphics settings

Texture detail
Low		Texture streaming
Disabled		Effect detail
Low
Global shadow quality
Very low		Shader detail
Low		Boost player contrast
Enabled
Multicore rendering
Enabled		FXAA Anti-Aliasing
Enabled		Motion Blur
Disabled

XANTARES’ crosshair settings

Alpha
255		Color
1		Dot
0
Gap
0		Size
3		Style
4
Use alpha
1		Thickness
0.05		Draw outline
0