Who Won Minecraft Championships (MCC) 20: Results, Final Standings, Scores

The first Minecraft Championship event since Noxcrew returned from a three-month hiatus aired on March 26. Fans of the tournament have been eagerly awaiting its return, and MCC 20 marks the beginning of the second half of MCC season two.

MCC 20 ran in the standard format and featured 10 teams, each with four players, competing in a series of eight Minecraft mini-games to see who could perform the best and score the most coins across all of them. The prize for the winner is an exclusive MCC winners coin—and, of course, bragging rights.

The MCC 20 competition lasted for a little over two hours and featured the return of Rocket Spleef, one of the original eight MCC games. The new version, Rocket Spleef Rush, brought some changes to its gameplay alongside the new name.

Here are the total coins scored by each team and the final overall standings for the Minecraft tournament, with the winner decided by a duel of Dodgebolt between the top two teams.

MCC 20 Standings

Final Winner: Aqua Axolotls

Hbomb94

5up

GeminiTay

Antfrost

The tournament came down to a Dodgebolt showdown between the Yellow Yaks and Aqua Axolotls, with the Aqua Axolotls securing their victory in a 3-0 win.

MCC 20 was the first installment in the second half of season two. Now that Noxcrew is back, the season is expected to continue with the next event taking place sometime in April. Although the next MCC event has not officially been announced yet, it is expected to be another standard MCC continuing the regular season and thus will probably be MCC 21.