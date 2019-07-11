Where to collect Wood from a Pirate or Viking Ship in Fortnite

Fortnite’s season nine is almost over, but players still got a few more challenges to complete.

Week 10 challenges have just been released, and players know they must eliminate a few people and visit public service announcement signs. But another challenge will demand a bit more work from them since it’s a progressive challenge that’s also very specific.

Players have to first harvest wood from a Pirate or Viking ship. Then, they must get enough brick from a Fork Knife and an umbrella. Finally, they must go to a robot factory to harvest metal. All this must be completed in a default or limited-time mode, and trying to complete this on Playground won’t reward you with progression.

We’ve found the places where you must go and listed them on the map below. The red circles are for the wood stage, the blue circles for the brick stage, and the yellow circle for the metal stage.

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Pirate or Viking ships

These ships are in Lazy Lagoon and the Viking Village northeast of Snobby Shores, respectively. Hitting any wood there will give you enough material to complete the challenge quickly.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Fork Knife or Umbrella

These aren’t actually a fork, a knife, and an umbrella, but two formations on the ground next to Fatal Fields and The Block, respectively. You’ll find plenty of rock there to farm brick.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Robot factory

There’s only one place in the Fortnite island where a giant robot is being built, and that’s Pressure Plant. There’s also a lot of metallic structures for you to destroy and complete the last stage.